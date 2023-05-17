BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Elmira Pioneers pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis picked up a win in Binghamton Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old reliever made a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and threw two scoreless innings in the victory. Yacabonis struck out one batter, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in his relief appearance for Binghamton (15-18) in a 7-5 win over New Hamsphire.

Yacabonis was placed on the 15-day injured list May 9 after suffering a left quad strain. This season, Yacabonis has racked up a (2-1) record in five appearance in the majors with the New York Mets.

After making his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2017, Yacabonis has spent time with Seattle, Miami, Tampa Bay and now New York in the big leagues. Yacabonis has a career record of (6-7) with a 6.24 ERA in 76 career MLB games.

Yacabonis played for the Elmira Pioneers in 2012 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) and was a West Division All-Star.