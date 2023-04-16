OAKLAND, C.A. (WETM) – A former pitcher for the Elmira Pioneers earned a win for the New York Mets on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: www.mlb.com)

Former Elmira Pioneers pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis earned the win in relief for the New York Mets as they swept a three-game series on the road against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 win in ten innings. The right-handed pitcher got out of the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-3 game after allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one batter. The reliever was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and now has a 5-6 career record in the big leagues with a 5.97 ERA in 119 innings.

Yacabonis pitched at Dunn Field for the Elmira Pioneers in 2012.