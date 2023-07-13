ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another standout at Dunn Field has been drafted by MLB.

Pitcher Carson Hobbs, who played for the Elmira Pioneers in 2021, was drafted by the LA Dodgers in the 11th round at 340th overall. The Samford University product becomes the second pitcher with local ties to the Dodgers in the last two years.

Horseheads’ Connor Godwin signed as a free agent last year and was in the rookie ball system prior to suffering an injured elbow.

The 21-year-old Hobbs was (2-0) to go along with 31 strikeouts in 19.2 innings of work in Elmira back in 2021. Hobbs had a 1.59 ERA in six appearances for Samford this season going (1-1).

Hobbs also had 18 strikeouts in 11.1 innings in 2023. Carson pitched primarily in relief but did have one start for Samford this season.

(PHOTO: Samford Athletics)