ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Elmira Pioneers is going to the next level.

Joe Olsavsky, who played for the Pioneers last season at Dunn Field, was signed by the Atlanta Braves this past weekend. Olsavsky will report to the Braves rookie ball farm system team in Florida. This past season in college ball, Olsavsky was an All-American selection for John Carroll University.

Olsavsky batted .449 with five home runs and drove in 20 RBI. The infielder was also selected to the all-conference team for John Carroll. He becomes the first player in John Carrol University history to be signed by an MLB team.

Last summer, Olsavsky played in 37 games while batting .288 with 17 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Olsavsky, a Pittsburgh native, becomes the third former Pioneers player in the last few weeks to be a part of pro baseball team and their respective farm system.

A few weeks ago, pitcher Carson Hobbs was drafted by the LA Dodgers in the 11th round at 340th overall. Plus, infielder Jordan Westburg was called up by the Baltimore Orioles making his MLB debut in May.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the Elmira Pioneers summer season in the PGCBL and other news on professional signings and call-ups.