ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former standout at Dunn Field has gotten the call up to the big leagues.

(PHOTO: Elmira Star-Gazette)

Jordan Westburg, who played for the Elmira Pioneers during the 2018 summer season, has been promoted to the Baltimore Orioles in MLB. The Orioles were the former Class AA affiliate of the Elmira Pioneers from 1962-68. The 24-year-old Westburg was batting .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI in 67 games in Triple-A Norfolk this year at shortstop.

Westburg will wear #11 for the Orioles (47-29) and be in the lineup Monday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds (41-37) at 7:05 pm.

Currently, the Orioles are in second place in the American League East, just 4.5 games behind Tampa Bay. Baltimore is leading the AL Wild Card race thus far over the New York Yankees (43-35) and Toronto Blue Jays (43-36).

The Mississippi State University product was the 16th all-time first-round draft pick out of the school by Baltimore in 2020 at 30th overall. Westburg was dominate in Elmira two years prior at Dunn Field.

That season, Westburg was a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) All-Star and showcased his hitting prowess at the plate. Westburg batted .368 with one homer and nine RBI, 10 doubles and 28 hits. Jordan’s on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) was a staggering 1.045.