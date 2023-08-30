ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the most celebrated managers in Elmira baseball history is coming back to New York.

Dan Shwam, the manager of the 1997 Elmira Pioneers club who won the independent league title at Dunn Field, has been hired to manage the Auburn Doubledays. Shwam, 65, spent the last two seasons coaching the Parkland Sharks in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches (CLPB) in Florida.

Shwam will make his return to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) after stops in multiple cities in the league before heading to Florida. Coach spent time in Cooperstown, Victor and Geneva and was the PGCBL Coach of The Year in 2015 while coaching the Rail Riders.

Shwam reunites with Elmira’s own Don Lewis, who served in a management capacity with the Pioneers in 2012. Lewis now co-owns nearly 50 percent of the Auburn Doubledays franchise and together, along with co-owner Bob Ohmann, belives this is the perfect team. Shwam is thrilled to return to the state where he feels truly at home.

“I’m very, very excited to comeback and very humbled for the opportunity to comeback to the northeast,” Shwam said. “For me, it’s been a labor of love both professionally and collegiately up there…I get to venture the northeast again, I get to venture to Auburn which I’ve heard is nothing but a beautiful ballpark and beautiful fans which is fantastic.”

The Doubledays dropped the PGCBL West crown to the Elmira Pioneers this summer. Both teams will face each other throughout the entire summer in the league.

Shwam last coached the Elmira Pioneers in 2012 and has had a successful career in the game. Over the course of his career, which spans back to the early 1990’s, Shwam also served as a scout for MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Shwam about his next big coaching job.