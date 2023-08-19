WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Denny Hamlin captured a historic pole at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Hamlin earned the Go Bowling at The Glen pole for Sunday’s race, the 40th of his historic career, for the 40th NASCAR race at the historic track. Denny posted the fastest average lap speed on his second attempt at 125.29. Hamlin won the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in 2016.

William Byron finished in second place (124.96), Michael McDowell was third (124.94), Ty Gibbs was in fourth place (124.89) and two-time defending Go Bowling at The Glen winner Kyle Larson will start fifth on Sunday (124.87).

Larson will look to become the first three-time winner in NASCAR at WGI since Jeff Gordon won his third in 1999. The great Mark Martin also won three straight from 1993 until 1995. Full starting grid for Sunday’s race is below. The 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen will air live at 3 pm on USA Network.