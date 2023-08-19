WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Denny Hamlin captured a historic pole at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Hamlin earned the Go Bowling at The Glen pole for Sunday’s race, the 40th of his historic career, for the 40th NASCAR race at the historic track. Denny posted the fastest average lap speed on his second attempt at 125.29. Hamlin won the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in 2016.
William Byron finished in second place (124.96), Michael McDowell was third (124.94), Ty Gibbs was in fourth place (124.89) and two-time defending Go Bowling at The Glen winner Kyle Larson will start fifth on Sunday (124.87).
Larson will look to become the first three-time winner in NASCAR at WGI since Jeff Gordon won his third in 1999. The great Mark Martin also won three straight from 1993 until 1995. Full starting grid for Sunday’s race is below. The 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen will air live at 3 pm on USA Network.
- Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
- Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
- Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
- Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
- Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
- Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
- Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
- Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
- Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
- Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
- Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
- Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
- Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
- Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
- Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
- Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
- Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
- Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet