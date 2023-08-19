WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Denny Hamlin captured a historic pole at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Hamlin earned the Go Bowling at The Glen pole for Sunday’s race, the 40th of his historic career, for the 40th NASCAR race at the historic track. Denny posted the fastest average lap speed on his second attempt at 125.29. Hamlin won the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in 2016.

William Byron finished in second place (124.96), Michael McDowell was third (124.94), Ty Gibbs was in fourth place (124.89) and two-time defending Go Bowling at The Glen winner Kyle Larson will start fifth on Sunday (124.87).

Larson will look to become the first three-time winner in NASCAR at WGI since Jeff Gordon won his third in 1999. The great Mark Martin also won three straight from 1993 until 1995. Full starting grid for Sunday’s race is below. The 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen will air live at 3 pm on USA Network.

  1. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  2. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  3. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
  4. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  5. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  6. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  7. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  8. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
  9. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  10. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
  12. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
  13. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
  14. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  15. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  16. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  17. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
  18. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  19. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  20. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  21. Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
  22. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  23. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
  24. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
  25. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
  26. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  27. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
  29. Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
  30. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  31. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
  32. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  33. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  34. Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
  35. Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
  36. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet