ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local standout athletes will join the coaching scene at Elmira High School.

Thursday, Express athletics announced that Toby Foster will take over as head coach for the Elmira boys basketball program this winter. And, lacrosse standout Tess Arnold was named the new head coach for the Elmira girls lacrosse program for the spring season.

Foster played D-I basketball at Canisius College where he is a member of the 1,000 point club for the Golden Griffs playing from 1999-2004. Toby still holds the Canisius record for most three pointers made in a career with 264. Foster is second all-time in Section IV history for points scored in a career while playing for Candor High School. His 2,231 career points is second behind only Tioga’s Jim Ryder’s 2,238 set in 1988.

Elmira boys basketball is the defending Section IV Class AA Champions. Foster replaces longtime coach Ryan Johnson who departed the program after leading the team since 2013.

Arnold returns to her alma mater after a great career as a college lacrosse player at Lycoming College. Tess earned a spot on the academic honor roll for Lycoming this past spring. Arnold started all 16 games she played in during the 2023 season racking up 10 goals and eight assits.

The midfielder had a breakout season for the Warriors two years ago. Arnold was a second team All-MAC Freedom selection while starting all 19 games scoring 24 goals with 22 assists.