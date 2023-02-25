ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The state’s top-ranked team in wrestling continues to prove why.

The Tioga Tigers, ranked number one in the state in D-II, will see four wrestlers compete for New York State Championships Saturday night in Albany at MVP Arena. Finals are scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Logan Bellis (102 pounds), two-time New York State Champion Gianni Silvestri (126 pounds), Caden Bellis (138 pounds), and defending state champion Ousmane Duncanson (160 pounds) are all in the finals.

Below, a full breakdown of each finalist from Tioga along with other area semifinalist results for D-I and D-II. Names in bold are title round finalists. Other local wrestlers are still alive for high podium finishes.

Logan Bellis – (41-9) Tioga Tigers freshman and second seed at 102 pounds, pinned Krish Gandhi in 37 seconds from Horace Mann, then won by 7-2 decision over D`vante Ortiz of Tamarac. Beat Jake Lucinski (45-8) of Newfane 6-4 in the semis. Bellis is competing in his first state tournament, faces fourth seed Tom Aiello (38-0) of John Glenn in finals.

Cade Sands – (41-3) Addison Knights junior and third seed at 118 pounds, pinned Chenango Valley’s Connor Mike in 1:23 in first period, then pinned Carmine Calimeri of Southwestern at 1:47 of first period for his 29th total win via pinfall on the season. Lost to Joey Florance (34-4) of BGAH, 7-0 via decision. Sands is also competing in his first state championship tournament.

Gianni Silvestri – (45-1) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 126 pounds, pinned Trey Bucholz of Bolivar-Richburg at 3:27 of the second period, then pinned Anthony Mirando of John Glenn at 5:59 in third period. Beat Trevor Bishop of Tamarac (39-3) in the semis, 10-4. Silvestri has won two New York State Championships for Tioga (2020 and 2022), faces seventh seed Jordan Joslyn (47-2) of Chataqua Lake-Westfield in title match.

Caden Bellis – (35-1) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 138 pounds, pinned Trevor Bishop of Locust Valley at 1:38 mark of first period, then beat Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch 3-2 by decision. Pinned Hackley’s Cole Joseph (44-6) in the semis at 5:32 mark. Bellis is a state runner-up last year and has a fourth place nod in 2020, will take on second seed Nick Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima (39-4) in finals.

Drew Macumber – (37-6) Tioga Tigers junior and fifth seed at 145 pounds, won by tech fall over Trent Burchanowski of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield, then won by decision 11-8 over Kyle Barber of Bayport-Blue Point. Fell to top seed Caleb Sweet (44-1) of South Seneca in the semis by pin at 2:40.

Colton Havens – (54-9) Canisteo-Greenwood sophomore and second seed at 145 pounds, won by first period pin over Perry’s Noah Leitten in 45 seconds, then beat Tavian of Copenhagen 11-8 by decision. Lost to Owen Hicks (45-3) of Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown in the semis, 7-6.

Donavan Smith (38-1) – Elmira Express senior and top seed at 152 pounds, won by major decision over Matt Rodriguez 13-3 of East Meadow in opening match, then beat North Tonawanda’s Dylan Gagnon by technical fall 16-1. Beat Landon Lazerek (41-6) of Hilton 3-2 in semis. Smith was a state runner-up last season while competing at Tioga High School. Squares off with Frank Volpe of Hauppage (42-3) in finals.

Ousmane Duncanson – (39-0) Tioga Tigers junior and top seed at 160 pounds, pinned Christian Hockx of Saugerties in 36 seconds in first period, then pinned Luke Schrimacher of Mechanicville/Stillwater at 2:53 in the second period. Beat Windsor’s Mason McCombs (31-7) in the semis, 8-1. Duncanson is a defending New York State Champion for Tioga. Looks to go back-to-back versus Tayvn MacDonnell (49-4) of Bolivar-Richuburg in finals.