ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is dawning for Elmira’s First Arena.

On Thursday, the Chemung County IDA reached a new deal with the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) to officially bring hockey back next season.

The news was confirmed Thursday by Chemung County IDA Chairman, Mark Margeson, who tells us the Elmira River Sharks will begin play this upcoming fall. The deal with the FPHL is agreed, in principle, for one year.

After a year, there will be an option for the FPHL to renew. The IDA also has the ability to look at other potential hockey options with the venue.

Earlier this week, the River Sharks team name was announced replacing the Mammoth who lasted just one season in the league. Mammoth Sports & Entertainment, the previous tenant, was evicted two months ago for unpaid bills and lack of financial reporting to the IDA. The Chemung County IDA is the current owner of First Arena.

The River Sharks will be operated by the FPHL and League Commissioner, Don Kirnan. A select management team to help with events and day-to-day operations will be determined for First Arena in the very near future.

The River Sharks will open up this season at home on Friday, October 13 at 7:05 pm against Binghamton. Stay with 18 Sports with more as it develops.