ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local golf course is holding a special clinic for those looking to get back into the game.

Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads will be putting on a free clinic Thursday, June 1 from 3 pm until 6 pm. The annual Swinging Back Into Golf event aims to provide techniques to improve your golf swing.

Chris Malvica, a certified golf fitness instructor, will be instructing. Golfers of all ages must bring a 5-iron and a chipping wedge to the course. Full event flyer and registration info is listed below.