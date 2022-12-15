ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We look back on a truly rare sports photo in Elmira-Corning history.

On this Freeze Frame, 18 Sports takes you back to 1961 where The Elmira Express Ernie Davis was tackled by Corning’s Gary Wydman who played at Penn State. That year, Davis went on to make history and became the first black player to ever win the Heisman Trophy at Syracuse University.

Penn State won the game at home against Syracuse 14-0 but this image is a rare look at two local standouts who excelled in the sport. Davis sadly passed away two years later from leukemia at 23. Wydman ended up playin quarterback for Penn State in 1964 at Penn State.

Special thank you to Don Allison for use of this photo on 18 Sports.