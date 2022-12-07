ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the all-time greatest athletes in local history had a chance meeting.

Horseheads Guilian Gary and Dylan Manwaring connected at the Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings this past week in San Diego. Gary, who was an all-state back at Horseheads graduating in 1998, embarked on an All-ACC career at the University of Maryland in football. Guilian now works for Under Armour sports apparel as a senior manager for pro athlete marketing and is consistently at some of the biggest events in all of sports.

After graduating from Maryland, Gary earned an NFL free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers before entering the college assistant coaching ranks at several notable schools including Holy Cross, Georgetown and Towson. Gary. 42, was a wide receivers coach at each respective school. He is also a member of the Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame.

Manwaring, a 2013 grad of Horseheads High School, was drafted that same year by the Atlanta Braves in the 9th round of the MLB Amateur Draft. After several seasons of minor league baseball, Manwaring interned for MLB in the labor and player relations department. Dylan graduated from Northeastern University and is now working for the Aligned Sports Agency.