ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was packed night of action around the Twin Tiers in local sports.
In high school boys basketball, both the Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen basketball teams dropped tough opening losses at home. The Grizzlies fell to Newark Valley 90-54 despite 13 points from sophomore guard Tyler Malnoske in his varsity debut. Malnoske scored the first six points of the game courtesy of two three-pointers for Odessa-Montour (0-1).
Watkins Glen dropped a heartbreaker to Dryden 66-62. Jake Yontz scored 29 points in the loss for Watkins Glen (0-1). Check out the full Friday night scoreboard below from action around the Twin Tiers.
High School Boys Basketball
Newark Valley 90, O-M 54
Dryden 66, Watkins Glen 62
Notre Dame 55, Whitney Point 49
Lansing 47, Edison 22
Troy 80, Benton 29
High School Girls Basketball
Elmira Notre Dame 50, Whitney Point 26
Watkins Glen 51, Dryden 26
Newark Valley 57, Horseheads 28
Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29
Johnson City 55, Athens 37
NCAA Basketball
#3 IUP 97, Mansfield 61 (Men)
IUP 82, Mansfield 72 (Women)
NCAA Men’s Hockey
Elmira 4, #15 Skidmore 1
FPHL Hockey
Elmira Mammoth 2, Mississippi Sea Wolves 1