ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was packed night of action around the Twin Tiers in local sports.

In high school boys basketball, both the Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen basketball teams dropped tough opening losses at home. The Grizzlies fell to Newark Valley 90-54 despite 13 points from sophomore guard Tyler Malnoske in his varsity debut. Malnoske scored the first six points of the game courtesy of two three-pointers for Odessa-Montour (0-1).

Watkins Glen dropped a heartbreaker to Dryden 66-62. Jake Yontz scored 29 points in the loss for Watkins Glen (0-1). Check out the full Friday night scoreboard below from action around the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball

Newark Valley 90, O-M 54

Dryden 66, Watkins Glen 62

Notre Dame 55, Whitney Point 49

Lansing 47, Edison 22

Troy 80, Benton 29

High School Girls Basketball

Elmira Notre Dame 50, Whitney Point 26

Watkins Glen 51, Dryden 26

Newark Valley 57, Horseheads 28

Loyalsock 44, Towanda 29

Johnson City 55, Athens 37

NCAA Basketball

#3 IUP 97, Mansfield 61 (Men)

IUP 82, Mansfield 72 (Women)

NCAA Men’s Hockey

Elmira 4, #15 Skidmore 1

FPHL Hockey

Elmira Mammoth 2, Mississippi Sea Wolves 1