ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Full interview with 2023 National Wrestling Coach of The Year, Mike Grey.

The Cornell head wrestling coach shares his thoughts on last year’s banner year for The Big Red when the team finished third overall in the country at the NCAA Tournament. Plus, Grey dives into Final X, Cornell recruiting, the future and this year’s schedule.

Take a full listen to this in-depth phone interview with Mike Grey of Cornell from last week.