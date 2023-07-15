ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the all-time greats in Penn State University wrestling history.

This past week, two-time NCAA Champion Roman Bravo-Young was in Waverly to guest instruct for a special clinic. The five-time All-American and future international wrestler announced later in the week that he will look to make and compete for the Mexican National Team.

Before that, we sat down with the man best known as RBY. Check out our full interview with Bravo-Young a Penn State University legend.

Topics Include:

– What makes Penn State’s wrestling room different

– RBY’s NCAA finals match against Cornell’s Vito Arujau

– His potential future in MMA and wrestling

– The expectation as a Penn State wrestler

– Advice for young wrestlers and life success

– And much more