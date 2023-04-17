ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coach continues to leave his mark at The University of Alabama.

Gary Cramer, a 1980 Horseheads High School grad, was inducted into the Alabama “A” Club for his outstanding contributions to the university and its student-athletes. In his 27th year as a life coach at the school, Cramer continues to help elevate The Crimson Tide experience.

In his career, Cramer has helped coached hundreds of student-athletes including Heisman Trophy winners, All-Americans, NFL players and more in his near thirty years at Alabama. Cramer has also been on the winning end of the Alabama football program’s six national titles under legendary head coach Nick Saban.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cramer discusses the thrill of coming to Alabama 27 years ago. A thrill he never takes for granted by coaching some of the best student-athletes in the country. You can read the full post below from Monday morning.