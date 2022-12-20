MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – It was a career day for Elmira grad Morgan Gentile in the college game.

Gentile scored a career-high 22 points for Edinboro University in The Fighting Scots’ 83-63 win over visiting Mansfield Monday. The junior guard also added eight rebounds and two assists on the day helping Edinboro (6-3, 3-1 PSAC) to victory. Jasmine Hilton led the Mounties with 17 points while Alivia Paeglow put in 13 for Mansfield (1-7, 0-5 PSAC).

Gentile has started five games this season and played in eight for Edinboro. The Saint Bonaventure transfer is proving to be a valuable source of offense on the court for The Fighting Scots. Previously, Gentile scored a season-high of 12 points in November against Notre Dame of Ohio.

Gentile helped the Elmira Express High School girls basketball team to elite status in the Twin Tiers before heading to St. Bonaventure in college. Morgan transferred to Edinboro and is contributing greatly for the program. Already, Gentile has scored three games in double-digits this season.

Edinboro next plays on the road at Bloomsburg December 30. Mansfield hosts Mercyhurst on the same night at Decker Gym.

(PHOTO: Edinboro Athletics)