ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung’s own Geoff Bodine loves this time of the year.

Next week, NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International with the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday. The race will air on USA Network at 3 pm from WGI. Bodine, who won at Watkins Glen in 1996 and helped bring the sport back 10 years prior to the course, shared his thoughts on who would take home the checkered flag.

Geoff was the 1982 Winston Cup Rookie of The Year and won Daytona in 1986. Bodine was also named one of NASCAR’s Top 50 Drivers of All-Time.

Although Geoff will not be attending the race this year he’ll be watching from his home in Florida. Listen to Bodine’s fun response as he looks at his special crystal ball of who is going to win.