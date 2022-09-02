HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching legend is coming back home.

On Friday night, Horseheads will honor legendary football player and coach George Gilbert. The former Horseheads High School defensive coordinator and USFL Football World Champion will be a part of the coin toss before Friday night’s home game against Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 pm.

Gilbert won two world championships with the Stars franchise before the original USFL came to a closing halt due to financial issues. Gilbert, who also tried out with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, was a standout at Horseheads High School and at The University of Tulsa before his pro career as an offensive lineman.

Gilbert, who retired in 2016 from teaching and as the defensive coordinator from Horseheads High School football, is a part of one of the Twin Tiers’ top football families. George’s brother, Joe Gilbert, is the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl two years ago.

You can watch full highlights of Friday night’s Horseheads vs. C-NS game on the 18 Sports Blitz at 11.