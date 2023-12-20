ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary driver will receive a special honor in motorsports.

Horseheads’ George Kent will be inducted into the Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA) Hall of Fame. The 51st EMPA Convention takes place January 12-14 at the Holiday Inn in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Below, official information courtesy of The Chemung Speedrome and the EMPA on Kent’s storied career.

In 1998 race fans, fellow competitors and motorsports media named George “The Duke” Kent one of the ‘Greatest Modified Drivers of All-Time’. Kent earned 13 Modified championships (eight at Shangri-La, three at Fulton and two at Spencer), he won the Race of Champions five times, and he won the NEARA Championship twice. Kent is also a two-time winner of the Winston Racing Series NE Regional Championship.

After 203 career wins, Kent retired from competition behind the wheel. But, he’s still actively involved with the future of the sport. This past year he guided his grandson, Jesse, to his first-career Sportsman Modified Win and he finished second place in points at Chemung Speedrome.

Founded in 1969, the Eastern Motorsport Press Association is an organization consisting of writers, broadcasters, announcers, videographers photographers working the in motorsports industry.

(PHOTO: Chemung Speedrome)