ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a major postseason game Monday night.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped the team beat the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the NFC Wild Card. Tampa Bay (10-8) next travels to play the Detroit Lions (13-5) this Sunday at 3 PM on WETM-TV NBC in the NFL Divisional Round.

The Bucs rolled to a big win at home over the Eagles (11-7) on the strength of a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield had a solid night throwing three touchdowns to go along with 337 yards passing through the air.

Gilbert is in his fifth season for the Buccaneers as the head offensive line coach. The Bucs won a Super Bowl in 2021 behind Gilbert’s offensive line.