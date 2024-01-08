ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Joe Gilbert is heading back to the NFL Playoffs.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will prepare the big guys up front for a home Wild Card game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Tampa (9-8) hosts the Eagles (11-6) at 8 pm on ESPN next Monday night.

The Buccaneers won the NFC South for the third consecutive year over the New Orleans Saints due to more common game wins between the two on their respective schedules. In week three of the regular season, Tampa Bay fell to the Eagles at home 25-11. Now, the Bucs will be looking for redemption.

Tampa lost in the Wild Card round last year against the Dallas Cowboys but did win the Super Bowl in 2021. It was a game that saw Gilbert earn his first-ever Super Bowl ring as part of the Buccaneers.

In other major news in the NFL Playoffs, the Buffalo Bills are AFC East Division Champions for the fourth straight year. They will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at 1 PM on CBS in an AFC Wild Card game.

The Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday for the division crown, 21-14.