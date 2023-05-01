ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the most successful NFL coaches in area history are coming home home to honor an all-time great.

Super Bowl winners Joe Gilbert and Mike Waufle will be special instructors at the first-ever Coach D Southern Tier Memorial Lineman Camp June 26 and 27. The two-day clinic will run at Horseheads High School’s football field from 4-7 pm and will feature Gilbert as the offensive line coach and Waufle as the defensive coach.

Cost is just $25 for a camp t-shirt and the clinic is open to tackle football players grades (9-12) entering school in the Fall of 2023. Helmets and shoulder pads are required and an official registration page will be created in the coming days by the Horseheads Football Program. The clinic is open to Elmira/Corning region players and fan attendance is free.

The clinic is in memory of Elmira’s all-time winningest coach Mike D’Aloisio. Coach D won 244 career games at Elmira Notre Dame before his passing last year after a lengthy battle with ALS. A full clinic flyer is shared below along with detailed information on both Gilbert and Waufle.

Gilbert, a Horseheads 1983 Horseheads High School grad, is the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach entering his fifth season with the team. Joe and the Bucs won a Super Bowl two years ago in Tampa Bay and his offensive line protected one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time in Tom Brady before his retirement.

Prior to Tampa Bay, Gilbert spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) as an offensive line coach. Gilbert has over 30-plus years in coaching and over 25 in the college ranks at every major level in the NCAA (D-I, II and III).

His first coaching job was in 1987 at SUNY Albany as a graduate assistant and then had stops at Pennsylvania (1989-90), Northeastern (1991-93), Maine (1994-99), Mansfield University of Pennsylvania (2000), Toledo (2001-03, 2007), UCF (2004-06), Houston (2008), Illinois (2009-11) and The University of Arizona (2018).

Waufle, a Hornell native, won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants as their defensive line coach in 2008. His first coaching job in the NFL was in 1998 with the Raiders, to go along with time with the Giants, Rams, and Buffalo Bills over the course of a two-decade long professional career. Mike’s first official college coaching job was at Alfred in 1979 which was followed by an 18-year run on the college coaching circuit.

Waufle had coaching stints at Utah State (1980-84), Fresno State (1985-88), UCLA (1989), Oregon State (1990-91) and California (1992-97).

Waufle’s last NFL stop was Buffalo in 2017 before embarking on retirement. Three years earlier in 2014, Waufle’s last season with the Rams, he pushed to draft defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Considered by many as the top defensive player in the NFL, Donald has gone on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams and has earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times while earning a Pro Bowl selection nine times in his career.

18 Sports is proud to team up with Horseheads Football for this truly special event for our community. An event unlike any other in local football history with two Super Bowl winners right in our own backyard.