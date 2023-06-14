ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time to honor a local coaching legend.

The first-ever Coach D Memorial Football Clinic for high school football offensive and defensive lineman is coming fast. On Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 26 Horseheads High School will host a two-day clinic in memory of Elmira Notre Dame coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio.

Super Bowl Champion coaches Joe Gilbert and Mike Waufle will be the lead coaches at the clinic to help local players get better and honor D’Aloisio. Gilbert, a Horseheads native, is the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach and won a Super Bowl in 2020 for the franchise.

Waufle, a Hornell native, spent nearly two decades in the NFL as a d-line coach for the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland Raiders. Waufle won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2008. With the local clinic now at full capacity,

D’Aloisio is Elmira’s all-time winningest football coach with 244 amid a storied career at Elmira Notre Dame. Sadly, Coach D passed away last year after a lengthy battle with ALS. 18 Sports is proud to team up with Horseheads football for this special event.

Hear from both Gilbert and Waufle on what it means to return home and honor the community.