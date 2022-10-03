ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big game on the gridiron for the Storm.

Schuyler Storm junior running back Bradley Gillis is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Gillis ran for 163 yards and had three total touchdowns for the Storm in a 40-8 win against Montrose. Gillis has helped the Storm have a big season in the Section IV Independent Division with a record of 5-0.

The Schuyler Storm host Dryden on homecoming for Watkins Glen on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to submit for Athlete of The Week, email us their accomplishments to sports@wetmtv.com.