HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – MMA and kickboxing fans packed The L in Horseheads Saturday night.

Gladius Fights made it’s return to The L in Horseheads on Saturday night after packing a large crowd at the venue this past November. Gladius Fights 42 brought in another huge crowd resulting in the first complete sellout in the venue’s history.

Many local fighters were victorious on the card. 5th Round Fitness MMA in Elmira coach and 140 pound K1 champion Kara Hoad-Force and Corning’s Chase Bailey both won by TKO in the main event bouts. Blossburg native Luke Kelly also picked up a win in front of the huge crowd.

Twin Tiers Overtime will recap all of the action from Gladius Fights 42 this Thursday on mytwintiers.com/sports.