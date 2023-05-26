ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball standout Connor Godwin faces a setback on the diamond.

Godwin was placed on the 60-day disabled list at pitcher in the LA Dodgers farm system. The 21-year-old right hander recently had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his elbow. Godwin was signed as a free agent by the Dodgers last year and was designated to the Arizona Complex League, the rookie ball affiliate of the franchise.

Due to the injury, Godwin has yet to see playing time this season. He hopes to back and stronger than ever over the next few months in recovery.

Connor excelled in junior college ball at The College of Central Florida and then played in the MLB Draft League for the Frederick Keys. At 6’4″ and at 207 pounds, Godwin threw five innings for the Keys going (1-1) with seven strikeouts after his time in college.