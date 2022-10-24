WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas.

(Photos courtesy: Odessa File)

Watkins Glen soccer player Zade Gomez-Fitzsimmons is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman scored the game-winning goal in double overtime in the IAC Small School championship game in a 2-1 win against Groton. The win gave the Watkins Glen girls soccer team their first IAC championship in school history.

Third-seeded Watkins Glen is on the road against second-seeded Elmira Notre Dame in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.