PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles upset the top-ranked team in the nation on Saturday.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team bounced back from a 7-0 loss to the Statesmen on the road on Friday with a 7-5 win at home over No.1 Hobart on Saturday on alumni weekend. Kevin Lassman banked in a goal off the post in the first period to give Hobart a 2-0 lead.

The Soaring Eagles answered right back with a goal by Chance Gorman less than a minute later to cut the lead to 2-1. A goal by Gorman and Larry Niland would give EC a 3-2 lead in the second period. Gagik Malakyan would score a power-play goal for Hobart later in the second to tie the game at 3.

Just over four minutes later Gorman would put the Purple & Gold in front for good with a power-play goal for a hat trick to give Elmira College a 4-3 lead in the second period. The junior forward would finish the game with four goals.

Elmira College (9-9-1) host Johnson & Wales on Friday at 7:00 p.m.