ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler is putting together his best season in college lacrosse.

Grottenthaler, a junior midfielder for RIT men’s lacrosse, was named an honorable mention selection in the Liberty League conference. Seth put up career-highs in both goals (15) and assists (22) while helping RIT to an (18-1) record and a number three spot in the national rankings.

RIT is the two-time defending NCAA D-III National Champions and they have their sights set on earning a third.

The road back continues this weekend when RIT hosts Western Connecticut (16-4) at Noon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If RIT earns another win, they will also host a third round game against the winner of Babson or Williams Sunday at 3 pm.

18 Sports will continue to follow Grottenthaler’s progress as the season progress in the postseason.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)