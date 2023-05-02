ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse product had a career day at the college level.

Seth Grottenthaler, a junior midfielder for RIT men’s lacrosse, scored a career-high five points in the Tigers’ 21-15 win over St. Lawrence at home Saturday. It was the fourth consecutive game with at least one point for Grottenthaler, who scored one goal and had four assists in Saturday’s contest.

On the season, Grottenthaler has 14 goals with 21 assists for a total of 35 points.

RIT (16-1) is currently ranked third in the country in NCAA D-III and is the two-time defending national champions. Next up for RIT is the Liberty League Tournament Friday at RIT. The Tigers will await the winner of St. Lawrence and Clarkson which will be played Tuesday night.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)