ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler received a truly special award.

The junior midfielder on RIT men’s lacrosse and the program received their National Championship rings Tuesday. It was the second consecutive year the Tigers won the NCAA D-III title after surging past Union 12-10 this past May.

RIT beat Salisbury in double overtime, 15-14, in 2021.

Grottenthaler saw his best year this past season come to fruition. Seth had career-highs in both goals (11) and assists (7) for RIT (22-1). Grottenthaler played in 14 total games for the Tigers.

In the postseason, Seth finished with eight points on six goals and two assists in five NCAA Tournament games. Grottenthaler will be an integral part of Tigers this year as the team battles for a three-peat.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)