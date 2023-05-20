MEDFORD, M.A. (WETM) – Corning’s Seth Grottenthaler is back in the Final Four with the Tigers.

(Photo courtesy: ritathletics.com)

The two-time reigning national champion RIT men’s lacrosse team defeated Middlebury in the NCAA quarterfinals 16-6 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Division III Final Four. Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler scored five points with a goal and four assists for RIT. The junior midfielder and the Tigers are just one win away from playing for a third straight national title. Grottenthaler has 19 goals and 29 assists this season for the Tigers.

RIT (21-1) will face Tufts in the NCAA Semifinals on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.