ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning standout lacrosse player Seth Grottenthaler is living the college lacrosse dream.

The junior midfielder has already won two NCAA Championships in D-III lacrosse for RIT. On Saturday, Grottenthaler connected on his first goal of the season. Seth also added two assists in RIT’s 22-10 win over Bates College in Geneva. RIT is now (2-0) to start the 2023 season.

Last year, Grottenthaler racked up a solid season at RIT. He played in 14 games and scored 11 goals to go along with six assists.

RIT is back on the field Wednesday at 4 pm when the Tigers welcome Nazareth College.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)