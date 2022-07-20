ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports would like to wish a Happy Birthday to a local sports legend.

On Wednesday, Corning’s Bob Streeten celebrates his birthday. Streeten, a Corning lacrosse head coach for over three decades, guided Corning East High School to its only New York State Championship in 1990. A national lacrosse hall of famer, Streeten led 90 players to the NCAA Division I level in his career.

Streeten retired in 2012 from Corning High School lacrosse with a staggering 544 career wins. That mark is sixth-best in New York State history. 18 Sports wishes Bob Streeten the very best on his birthday!