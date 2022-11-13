CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams lost in the state finals in an overtime thriller on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

The Haverling girls soccer team rallied in the second half but lost to Section I champs Irvington in overtime 2-1 on Sunday in the Class B state finals in the snow at Cortland High School. Kaitlyn Krieger scored the first goal of the game early in the second half to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The Rams answered right back three minutes later as Haverling’s all-time leading scorer Ella Yartym found the net to tie the game at 1. Kyli Parsons scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs on a high shot with 6:18 left in overtime. Irvington (19-4-1) captured their first state title in program history with the win.

Krieger was named Most Outstanding Player. Haverling sophomore goalie Lola Coots was named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper and junior Keegan Smith was named Most Outstanding Player for the Rams.

Haverling won a Section V Class B2 title this season and made it to the state finals for the first time in program history. The Rams finish their season with a record of 22-1.