ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling football team didn’t forget last season.

In the Section V Class C playoffs, the Rams nearly knocked off top seed Le Roy in the opening round. That 28-20 loss didn’t sit well with the Rams all year. Now, they have a shot at redemption close to one year later.

Haverling opens up the 2023 season at Le Roy Friday night at 7 pm. After going (4-5) last season, Haverling has been preparing to have a successful season and beyond.

“We really want to be on the field and they really love the game,” Haverling junior linebacker Gavin Price said. “They’ve been putting time in off the field in the weight room and there’s a lot of young guys who are really working hard.”

Haverling junior running back Lawrence Duncan believes that patience will be the key to getting back in the win column.

“It’s going to take time,” Duncan said. “We’re gonna have to earn our respect from other teams but we’re gonna come in strong. We’re gonna hit. That’s how we’re gonna play.”

Rams head coach Matt Ford, an Elmira Notre Dame High School graduate, will enter his fifth season leading the program. Ford feels the team is putting in the work with a nice blend of experience and talent on the rise.

“We have a mixed bag in terms of the age of kids,” Ford said. “There’s definitely a lot of experience, a lot of talent and a lot of football players.”

This season, Ford says the level of desire and dedication needs to be focused on even more.

“Guys are just committed and ready to go.” Below, a full schedule for the Haverling Rams 2023 season. Stick with 18 Sports as we follow Haverling throughout the entire year.