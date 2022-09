BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams picked up their first win of the season at home on Saturday.

The Haverling football team rolled past Vertus at home 40-0. Ethan Narby ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Rams a 21-0 lead. Lawrence Duncan found the endzone late in the first half on an 86-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Haverling (1-2) is on the road against Hornell on Friday at 7:00 p.m.