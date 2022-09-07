ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling Rams have plenty of football dreams this year.

After a standout season in 2021, Haverling is back with a host of new talent set to make an impact. Last year, Haverling went (8-2) and eventually lost in the Section V Class C Championship. Gone is all-everything running back A.J. Brotz but new and hungry players are ready for the opportunity to perform.

Haverling opens up the season this Friday night with a good test when Le Roy comes to visit. Kickoff is set for 7 pm Friday with full highlights on The 18 Sports Blitz at 11. Below, a full season schedule for the Rams.

September 9th: vs Le Roy – 7:00 PM

September 24th: vs Vertus-Charter – 1:30 PM

September 30th: @ Hornell – 7:00 PM

October 7th: vs Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry – 7:00 PM

October 14th: @ Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield – 7:00 PM

October 21st: @ Attica Central – 7:00 PM