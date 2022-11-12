CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history.

The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the Rams in the 75th minute to give Haverling a 1-0 lead late in the second half. The Rams moved to an undefeated 22-0 with the win.

Haverling will play for the Class B state championship against Section I champ Irvington on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Cortland High School.