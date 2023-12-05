HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – The year just keeps getting better for Haverling girls soccer.

The Rams, who won their first-ever New York State Class B Championship last month, received some more great news this week. Haverling earned all-state, regional and all-american honors after a banner season. That list was also highlighted by New York State Class B Coach of The Year Braedyn Ordway.

Haverling’s Keegan Smith earned top player in Class B and will take her talents to The University of Arkansas next year. Rams all-time leading scorer Ella Yartym, who will play at St. Bonaventure next year, joined Smith as a first-team all-state selection. Smith was also named All-Region and an All-American.

Triesta Sprague notched third-team honors for Haverling (21-1) and Leah Krelie was selected to the fourth team.

Haverling outlasted Babylon 1-0 in overtime courtesy of a Keegan Smith header from a solid pass by Yartym in making school history.

(PHOTO: NYSPHSAA)