BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Monday.

The 12th-ranked Haverling girls soccer team moved to 10-0 this season with a 5-0 win at home against Dansville. Ella Yartym scored a goal for the Rams less than 12 minutes into the first half and Haverling led 1-0 at halftime. Meredith Czajkowski put home a rebound on a shot by Keegan Smith to give the Rams a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Haverling host Corning on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.