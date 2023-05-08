ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s top honor goes to a rising star in Steuben County.

Haverling freshman pitcher Gage Thomas has earned the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Thomas has been dominant on the mound for the Rams so far this season.

In April, Thomas threw a no-hitter and then followed that performance with a one-hitter and 13 strikeout game in a win over Schulyer.

On the year, Thomas’ numbers have been beyond impressive thus far. Thomas has an ERA of 0.73 and WHIP .684 with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings of work.

