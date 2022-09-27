ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks picked up a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Corning volleyball team defeated Elmira on the road in straight sets. The Hawks won 25-17, 25-17, and 25-15. Olivia Keegan had 10 points, 10 digs, six kills, and five aces for Corning. Piper Hooey had eight points and four kills for the Express.

Local scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Corning 3, Elmira 0

Wellsboro 3, Sayre 1

Girls soccer

Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 2

Elmira Notre Dame 2, Tioga 0

Watkins Glen 4, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1

Athens 5, Wyalusing 3