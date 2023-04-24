CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks were dealt a loss at home by a Section V opponent on Monday.

The Corning girls lacrosse team was defeated by Rush-Henrietta out of Section V 18-11 on a rainy Monday night at Corning Memorial Stadium. Virginia commit Jenna DiNardo scored a game-high six goals for the Hawks and had an assist. Youngstown State commit Katie Grottenthaler and Kyra Gross each added two goals for the reigning Section IV Class A champs. Avery Roberts led the Royal Comets with four goals and two assists.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.