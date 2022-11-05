WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Corning girls soccer team lost to Monroe-Woodbury 6-1 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday in Waverly. The Crusaders took the lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Lily Bandel. Emily McGee scored on a penalty kick later in the first half and Monroe-Woodbury led 2-0 at halftime against the Section IV Class AA champs.

Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.

Girls soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Monroe-Woodbury 6, Corning 1

Class B state quarterfinals

Haverling 3, Lewiston-Porter 2

Class C state quarterfinals

Sauquoit Valley 1, Watkins Glen O

Boys soccer

Class AA state quarterfinals

Scarsdale 4, Corning 2

Class C state quarterfinals

Cooperstown 3, SVEC 1

Football

Section IV Class D semifinals

Tioga 49, SVEC 18

Section IV Independent semifinals

Schuyler Storm 33, Lansing 14

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

Athens 37, Montoursville 7

District IV Class A semifinals

Canton 42, South Williamsport 13

Volleyball

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 3, Ithaca 0