WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks had their season come to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Corning girls soccer team lost to Monroe-Woodbury 6-1 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday in Waverly. The Crusaders took the lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal by Lily Bandel. Emily McGee scored on a penalty kick later in the first half and Monroe-Woodbury led 2-0 at halftime against the Section IV Class AA champs.
Check out the highlights and Saturday’s playoff scoreboard is listed below.
Girls soccer
Class AA state quarterfinals
Monroe-Woodbury 6, Corning 1
Class B state quarterfinals
Haverling 3, Lewiston-Porter 2
Class C state quarterfinals
Sauquoit Valley 1, Watkins Glen O
Boys soccer
Class AA state quarterfinals
Scarsdale 4, Corning 2
Class C state quarterfinals
Cooperstown 3, SVEC 1
Football
Section IV Class D semifinals
Tioga 49, SVEC 18
Section IV Independent semifinals
Schuyler Storm 33, Lansing 14
District IV Class AAA quarterfinals
Athens 37, Montoursville 7
District IV Class A semifinals
Canton 42, South Williamsport 13
Volleyball
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 3, Ithaca 0