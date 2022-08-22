CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparation for another season of High School football in Section IV has begun.

The Corning Hawks football team held their first practice of their season on Monday. Corning went 9-2 a year ago and won their second straight Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks did graduate 18 seniors but return offensive weapons in running back Logan Booker and tight end Jack Van Woert. “Tradition doesn’t graduate and I think that we have a good thing going here. We’ve got some holes to fill but we’ve got kids that are going to go out and compete on a daily basis,” said Corning head coach Mike Johnston.

Booker ran for 1200 yards for the Hawks and scored 20 touchdowns last season. He says it’s a young team but the goals remain high. “We’re looking to get a third sectional championship and go to the state tournament,” said Booker.

Corning begins their season at home against Newburgh on Saturday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m.