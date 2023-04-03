JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks stayed undefeated this season with a win on the road on Monday.

The Corning girls lacrosse team moved to 4-0 this season as they rolled past Johnson City on the road 19-3. Jenna DiNardo had nine points for the Hawks on three goals and six assists. Katie Grottenthaler scored four goals and had four assists and Brookelyn Batzing added four goals and two assists for Corning. Emma McCaffery scored two goals for the Wildcats.

Corning returns to action on Wednesday when they host Horseheads at 7:15 p.m.