HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls diving team brought home a trophy on Saturday.

The Hawks won the 2022 Jack Mathers Memorial Diving Invitational in Horseheads. Brooke Terwilliger took home first place for Corning and broke the Horseheads pool record with a state qualifying score of 528.75.

Emma Bachert of Horseheads finished in third place with a score of 439.50. Cella McLaughlin placed 6th, Jenna Comer placed 8th, and Sofia Sterbenk placed 9th for Corning. Elmira’s Emma Beach rounded out the top ten.